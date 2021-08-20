Tapmydata Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $1.06 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.35 or 0.00490369 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003591 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $620.87 or 0.01304737 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

