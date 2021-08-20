Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Target were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Target by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 73,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $245.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

