TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 137 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 56.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $234.96 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.82 and a 52-week high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,334 shares of company stock worth $78,468,633 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

