TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,372,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

