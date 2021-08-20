TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after buying an additional 2,253,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

