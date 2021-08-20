TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $195.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.