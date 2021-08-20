TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $40,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 149.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,100 shares of company stock worth $163,402 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.