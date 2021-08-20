TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $311.17 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $314.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

