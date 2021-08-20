TD Securities Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$275.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$259.00.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$247.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$233.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$249.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.