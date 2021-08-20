TD Securities Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$10.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VET. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.41.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at C$7.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.67.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.