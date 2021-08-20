Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $213.68 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $145.76 and a 52 week high of $216.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.77.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

