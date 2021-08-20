Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0373 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $855,170.93 and $177.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,893.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $670.26 or 0.01399477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00338020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00128416 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003114 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

