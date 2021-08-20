Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $348,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a market cap of $217.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.