Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $676.89. The stock had a trading volume of 511,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,549,535. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $670.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.48.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

