TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 249.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $12,456,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,630 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,660,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $324.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

