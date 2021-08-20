Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 158 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of GATX worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GATX by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

Shares of GATX opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

