Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of 8X8 worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.15. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36. Insiders have sold a total of 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

