Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.43 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Ingevity worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

