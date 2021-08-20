Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.81. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,257. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

