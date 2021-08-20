Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

