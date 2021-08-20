Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 821 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NLOK opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

