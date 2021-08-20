The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after purchasing an additional 516,234 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in The AES by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The AES by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The AES by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,376. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.