The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after purchasing an additional 516,234 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in The AES by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The AES by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The AES by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
The AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
