The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

BKEAY opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.54. The Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

