The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 38.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Boeing by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $212.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.51. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

