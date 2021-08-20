The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.09.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

