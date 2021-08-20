The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 803,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 173,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 112,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.86 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

