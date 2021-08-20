The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.17 million-$258.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

NYSE TCS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 3,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.