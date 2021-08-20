The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after buying an additional 487,194 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $327.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

