The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

EL stock opened at $327.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.52. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.78.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

