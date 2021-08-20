The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $377.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $355.00 to $377.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.04.

NYSE EL opened at $327.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.52. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $194.14 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

