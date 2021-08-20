The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $327.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $194.14 and a 52-week high of $336.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

