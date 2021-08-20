The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Trading Up 2.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $325.86 and last traded at $325.86. 12,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,246,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.08.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

