The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
GGZ opened at $15.76 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
