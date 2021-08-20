The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

GGZ opened at $15.76 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

