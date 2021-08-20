The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
GGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.
About The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
