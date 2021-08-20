The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE GDL opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $9.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 300.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

