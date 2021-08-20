The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEO. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

GEO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,662. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $971.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

