The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $21.53 on Monday. Vtex has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $33.36.
About Vtex
