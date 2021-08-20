The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$29.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.65.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$22.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.45 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.