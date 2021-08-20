The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Sell

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.84.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,121,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

