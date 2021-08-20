The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Honest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of HNST opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47. The Honest has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

