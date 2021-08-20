The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 203,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.63.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

