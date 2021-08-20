The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. The Middleby posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,790 shares of company stock worth $1,199,889. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $178.03 on Tuesday. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.11.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

