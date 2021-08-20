The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 1,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

