The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan Sells 1,558 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $224,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael G. Homan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00.

PG opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

