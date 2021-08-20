The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 44.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.48. 240,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $224,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

