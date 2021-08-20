The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

TD opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 101,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 143,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

