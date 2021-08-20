The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.36.

TRV opened at $159.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

