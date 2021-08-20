The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.81. 42,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

