The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With U.S. natural gas demand projected to grow significantly in the long term, Williams Companies seems to be well positioned to capitalize on the same owing to its impressive portfolio of large-scale value creating projects. The firm’s attractive exposure to the nation's natural gas supply growth also bode well for the energy infrastructure provider. Williams’ thriving deepwater transportation business and its attractive dividend yield are other positives. However, the company's high leverage metrics restricts its financial flexibility. The closure of the Constitution Pipeline project is also a cause of concern. Further, Williams’ extensive natural gas exposure raises sensitivity to the commodity’s weak price. Consequently, Williams warrants a cautious stance from investors for the time being.”

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 187,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.