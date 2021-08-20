TheStreet Lowers VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) to C

TheStreet cut shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VTSI. Roth Capital boosted their target price on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group downgraded VirTra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VirTra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VirTra in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

